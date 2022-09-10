Secret Invasion Trailer Drops at D23 Expo: So Who Can You Trust?

D23 Expo 2022 continues to not disappoint, this time sharing the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion. The rumored mega-crossover event is exactly what we were expecting, and you can spend hours picking apart the possibilities if the series impact the rest of the MCU in the way that the comic book miniseries did. And then there's the bigger-picture matter of the "Kree-Skrull War"…

Joining Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Christopher McDonald. Jackson also confirmed that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes, aka War Machine, would be taking a bit of a break from his own series Armor Wars to help Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ sometime in 2023:

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And in the following red carpet interview, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

In the clip below, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"