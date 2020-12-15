Servant: Apple TV+, M. Night Shyamalan Series Earns Season 3 Renewal

Some good news and bad news for fans of Apple TV+ and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. With the second season set to premiere on January 15, we can already tell you that the series is going to leave a decent chunk of your questions about Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), Julian (Rupert Grint), Leanne (Nell Tiger-Free), and especially Jericho unanswered. The reason is the good news: the series has been given a green light for a Season 3- the fourth series to receive an early third-season pick-up (joining Dickinson, For All Mankind, and Ted Lasso). Shyamalan took to Twitter to share the news and express his appreciation. "I feel so lucky to announce [Apple TV+] is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news."

Here's a look at Shyamalan's tweet from earlier on Tuesday about the renewal:

I feel so lucky to announce @AppleTV is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) December 15, 2020

Here's your look at the official trailer for the second season- one that asks that very important and very dangerous question. What does anyone really know about Leanne Grayson?

In the teaser below, we see how the trio responds to the "infant's" (???) disappearance as well as more clues to what the real deal might be with Leanne.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis. I spent the last 3 years looking for amazing international storytellers. So lucky to have 3 gifted international filmmakers directing most of the 2nd season of @Servant with me. Julia Ducournau, @lisa_bruhlmann, & @isabellaeklof . Their films Raw, Blue my Mind, & Holiday are 🔥 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020 The first two episodes of @Servant season 2 are wrapped. Julia Ducournau killed it. Brooding, shocking & cinematic. This is me & our cinematographer Mike Gioulakis with her after last shot. We wish her all the best on her next feature she's going to shoot back at home in France! pic.twitter.com/1ufNrGH3nT — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020