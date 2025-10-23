Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, sesame street

Sesame Street: Cookie Monster Is Set on Being a "KPop Cookie Hunter"

Audrey Nuna, Ejae, and Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters' Huntr/x) also convinced Sesame Street's Cookie Monster to give some ramyeon a try.

With less than three weeks to go until Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street return for the long-running children's series's 56th season on their new Netflix home, it seems Cookie Monster has been spending his down time trying to pitch Audrey Nuna, Ejae, and Rei Ami (Huntr/x from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) on letting him be the fourth member of the "KPop Cookie Hunters." Yeah, we think that's pretty cool, too. After setting him straight, the trio convinces Cookie Monster to give the cookies a break for a second and give some ramyeon (Korean instant noodles) a try. No spoilers – nut let's just say that Cookie Monsters eats noodles like he does cookies…

Last month, Sesame Workshop announced that the Sesame Street library would be coming to YouTube. Set to get underway in January 2026, YouTube users can expect to find "the largest digital library of 'Sesame Street' content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels" (according to the press release).

Sesame Street Season 56: What to Know About Netflix's November Return

Back in August, Netflix confirmed that new episodes of Sesame Street would begin streaming on November 10th. "Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings," read the overview for the new season. "Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile." As we learned back in May, Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, the series will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on the original and animated spinoff series. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, Netflix's Sesame Street Season 56 is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will be the show's new head writer.

