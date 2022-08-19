Sesame Street Loses Some History as HBO Max Pulls About 200 Episodes

Though reps for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Sesame Workshop did not respond to requests for comments, Variety did the math, and it looks like HBO Max has shortened quite a few blocks off of Sesame Street, with approximately 200 older episodes of the iconic children's show now pulled from the streamer. The move is just the newest in a series of cost-cutting measures being made by WBD ahead of next year's streaming merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ (with a Summer 2023 launch window reportedly eyed). "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," the company said in a statement. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

With HBO and Sesame Workshop's agreement running through 2025, viewers still have access (for now) to the remaining episodes of Sesame Street, as well as the 10-episode Sesame Street Mecha Builders, seven seasons of My Sesame Street Friends, and The Magical Wand Chase special featuring Elmo & Abby. Based on Variety's reporting, here's how the numbers break down:

As of Friday, HBO Max listed 456 total episodes of "Sesame Street," with a selection from Seasons 1, 5 and 7 and the full lineup from the most recent Seasons 39-52. Of those, only 29 are from the earliest seasons. Previously, the streaming service offered about 650 total "Sesame Street" episodes, including episodes from Seasons 2-4 and every season between 8 and 35, as well as specials.

Now here's a rundown of the titles that were confirmed earlier this week for removal (following the removal of a number of other titles last week):

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia's Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK, K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Share

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n' Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs