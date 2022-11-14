Seth Rogen Series Receives Straight-to-Series Apple TV+ Order

When he's not busy starring in films we love, executive-producing series that we obsess over, and creating some amazing high-quality accessories to enjoy your "higher times" with, Seth Rogen (Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans) is busy getting ready to star in, co-write, direct & executive produce a new comedy series that's gotten a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+. Written by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Peter Huyck & Alex Gregory (HBO's Veep), with Rogen & Goldberg expected to direct, the still-untitled series focuses on a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where the choices between artistic creativity and box office success continue to become more and more difficult. Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver executive produce via Point Grey; Huyck and Gregory also executive produce and will serve as co-showrunners. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers, with Frida Perez co-producing and Lionsgate Television serving as the studio (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively).

As we mentioned previously, Rogen and Goldberg have been behind a number of shows we've loved over the years, including Amazon's The Boys & Invincible, AMC's Preacher, SYFY's Happy!, and others. In addition, their banner Point Grey has been responsible for Hulu's Emmy Award-nominated limited series Pam & Tommy, Peacock's Jason Woliner series, and the upcoming follow-up animated series Sausage Party. Gregory and Huyck may find themselves in the awards season spotlight as the creators, writers, and executive producers of HBO's The White House Plumbers. Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, the upcoming Watergate-focused limited series has been getting quite a bit of early buzz for what is an impressive ensemble of powerhouses on both sides of the camera. Directed by David Mandel, the project is based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh.