Severance Season 3 Writers Room Underway; Spinoffs Discussed: Stiller

Severance Director/EP Ben Stiller offered some cautious Season 3 responses and shared that two specific spinoff ideas have been discussed.

As the Emmy Awards FYC pushes continue, Apple TV+'s Severance director/EP Ben Stiller and star/EP Adam Scott had a chance to do a deep dive into the hit streaming series for a profile published earlier today by Variety. As fans continue to intensely debate the Season 2 finale and what it could mean for the series moving forward, Stiller was able to offer some best-left-for-interpretation clues to the third season, and even more interesting responses when asked about expanding the franchise beyond the original Apple TV+ series. First up, the Season 3 writers' room is currently underway in Los Angeles, with Stiller "flying to the West Coast every 10 days or so" and Scott "routinely popping his head in."

From there, things get purposefully vague. When asked how many episodes have been written, Stiller responded, "I don't want to talk about where we're at in our process." When asked how many seasons he sees the series running, Stiller simply offered a "small grin" and a "No Comment." That was similar to Stiller's response when asked if John Turturro would be returning, though the reporter noted that Stiller offered a "big grin." But when it comes to the possibility of spinoffs, Stiller was a bit more talkative. "There are two specific ideas — that I won't tell you — that we've talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas," shared Stiller, who added that they are at the "nascent" stage of development. In addition, Stiller added that it would "be great to have a 'Severance' video game," believing that the series "lends itself to one."

In addition to Scott, the streaming series stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Here's a look at the exchange between Stiller and Cook confirming the third season:

"Making 'Severance' has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I've ever been a part of," shared Stiller. "While I have no memory of this, I'm told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well." Scott added, "I couldn't be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole 'Severance' team. Oh hey, also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don't mention any of this to him. Thanks." Erickson shared, "The idea of getting to make more 'Severance' with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined. I can't wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, drea,d and malice with these truly incredible people."

Apple TV+'s Severance is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. Severance season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers – with Fifth Season as the studio.

