Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: CD Player, Onkyo, Review

Rockin' Like Its 1992: We Review The Onkyo C-30 Compact Disc Player

We got a chance to review the new Onkyo C-30 Compact Disc Player for those who are looking to bring back CDs the same way they did vinyl

Article Summary Onkyo C-30 is a dedicated CD player built for pure playback, skipping Wi-Fi and extras to focus on hi-fi audio.

The Onkyo C-30 supports CD, CD-R, and CD-RW discs, including MP3 and WMA files for older burned mixes.

Paired with a stereo system, the Onkyo C-30 delivered clean, balanced sound across albums, audiobooks, and live discs.

At $400, the Onkyo C-30 feels like a premium pick for CD collectors who want reliable, high-quality home listening.

Much like how Millennials brought back a love of vinyl over a decade ago to record shops, Gen-Z seems to be obsessed with bringing back CDs in a big way. Call it nostalgia, call it frustration with music platforms not really letting you own the music, call it a joke for the fun of being cringe, whatever the case may be, there seems to be a resurgence in owning the format once again. So, taking full advantage of the situation, Onkyo has a brand new system to please audiophiles who wish to take this to the next level, as they have released the Onkyo C-30 CD Player. We were sent one for review to check out and here's what we thought of it.

Onkyo Made Sure You Had a Just CD Player

So let's start with the most basic thing we need to point out: This is ONLY a CD player. There are no special additions to this, no wi-fi, no radio, no super digital display where you see the album info. None of that. This unit has been designed for the singular purpose of playing CDs with the capability of being hooked up to speakers or a stereo system. Which we feel inclined to point out because a lot of people now expect everything to be in a single unit, even if it serves no purpose and can probably be done better by another unit. In fact, we hooked this up to an Onkyo TX-8470, which we'll review another day, that actually serves as a better stereo system than if you just put a CD player in it.

Now, all that being said, this is the best kind of high-fidelity single unit you could possibly ask for when it comes to having a CD player. This literally harkens back to the designs of the '90s, where you bought a unit to plug directly into a stereo system so the player did its job while the stereo handled the output. The casing was designed to protect the disc from skipping, vibrations, and other outside effects that might hinder the audio quality, delivering a hi-fi grade level of performance. What's more, it's been designed to handle burned discs for those of you still holding onto mixtape CD-Rs and CD-RWs, supporting MP3 and WMA file playback. You have the standard array of buttons on the front for track selection and playback, as well as a quarter-inch headphone port if you wish to listen to it privately.

We hooked this up to our stereo system with four speakers attached to do a little audio balancing, and it played perfectly. We ran through a number of our favorite albums, both in-studio and live. Listened to some audiobooks we had lying around, and a number of burned albums from over the years. Even CDs that were scratched to hell played well in here, except for one that was practically beyond repair. But we had to test it to see how well it could handle it.

Overall, the Onkyo C-30 CD Player does exactly what it's designed to do: offer the cleanest audio experience possible for all things CD. We really have zero complaints about it, other than we wish it came with cables to hook up to speakers, just in case you don't have any handy. That said, it's the price that's going to really determine your love for this kind of quality, as it's currently going for $400. If you have the money to spend and the collection worth using it for, this is going to be the only CD player you'll ever need in your home.

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