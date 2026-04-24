Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: far cry

Far Cry Series "Not Specifically Adapting Any of the Games": Hawley

Far Cry Showrunner Noah Hawley offered a production update, sharing how it's similar to Fargo and why the series isn't adapting the games.

Article Summary Noah Hawley says FX’s Far Cry series won’t directly adapt the games, instead creating original stories within the franchise.

The Far Cry TV adaptation is being built as a seasonal anthology, with each season set in a new world with new characters.

Hawley compares Far Cry to Fargo, centering on civilized people pushed into increasingly brutal and uncivilized situations.

Far Cry is midway through scripting, with hard prep coming soon and filming set to begin after Alien: Earth Season 2.

Back in November 2025, the news hit that Noah Hawley (via his 26 Keys banner) and Rob Mac (via his More Better Productions banner) were developing a limited series adaptation of Ubisoft's global hit video game franchise Far Cry. Executive-produced by Hawley and Mac, the series will take on a seasonal anthology format, with each season set in a new setting and following a new cast of characters. Now, Hawley is offering updates on several of his projects, speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood ahead of his "Guest of Honor" appearance at Canneseries – including where things stand with early production at London's Pinewood Studios, how the series is similar to Fargo, and how it won't be a direct adaptation of the video games.

Hawley's live-action video game adaptation is set to start shooting after filming wraps on FX and Hulu's Alien: Earth Season 2, though "hard prep" on the series will start shortly after "Alien" production gets underway. Because of the number of projects he has at various stages of development and production, Hawley will have a co-showrunner on Far Cry and will direct only the opening two episodes. As for how the writing is going, Hawley noted that "we're halfway through" the season's scripts.

Hawley: "Far Cry" Has Same Appeal as "Fargo": "One thing that really attracted me to the 'Far Cry' franchise is that it is an anthology, and every time they release a new game, it is a totally different story. That's how I approach 'Fargo,' and it was an exciting idea that we could build an anthology game adaptation where each season is a different story about civilized people thrown into situations where they have to become increasingly uncivilized."

Hawley Isn't Looking to Specifically Adapt the "Far Cry" Games: "I'm not specifically adapting any of the games that they've put out – I'm saying much as I did with the Coens or X-Men [FX's Legion] or Alien, 'Let me have a dialog with this franchise, because this is what I think a 'Far Cry' story is.' We can have a larger conversation about the strengths and weaknesses of adapting video games, specifically because games are built in a way that doesn't make for the best drama," Hawley shared. "When you play a video game, you only really move forward through the gameplay section, and then you have these cut scenes that you can skip, so when you go to adapt those games, you have to be aware that makes the human drama kind of irrelevant to the storyline. That is death for a show."

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Far Cry will be executive produced by Rob Mac, Noah Hawley, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts, Jackie Cohn for More Better Productions, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television.

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