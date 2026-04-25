Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: hello kitty, Razer, Review

Adorably Shiny: We Review Razer's Kraken Kitty V2 Rose Gold Edition

We reviewed the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 - Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition headset to see if the rose gold design is worth the price.

Article Summary Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition pairs the same strong audio performance with a flashy Sanrio design.

Razer’s drivers, optional 7.1 Surround Sound, and HyperClear cardioid mic deliver clear game audio and voice chat.

Plush earcups, a comfortable headband, RGB lighting, and a wired connection make the Razer headset easy to use for hours.

At $140, the Razer Hello Kitty version costs $40 more than standard Kraken Kitty V2 models, so style is the real premium.

Razer has had the Kraken Kitty V2 headset out for a while now, as they have created a premier design that also makes you look cute as a kitten while you play. But recently, they started doing more with Sanrio's line of characters, leading to some crafty designs across the board. One of those was this specialty Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition, which was sold as a Target exclusive, giving those who are truly obsessed with the character a different kind of look to add to their collection. But how do they actually sound and operate? Is it worth snagging them? We were sent a pair to review, and here's what we came up with.

First off, let's address the main talking point. Yes, this is a pair of the Kraken Kitty V2 headset. Ignore the flash and flare for a moment; this headset operates the same way that the other models do. The audio drivers are some of the best on the market, with the option to upgrade to 7.1 Surround Sound and a host of other features to give you the best audio possible. It also comes with the HyperClear Cardioid Mic, which picks up audio loud and clear from the small space around the mic to make sure you're coming through loud and clear without picking up unnecessary background noises.

The cups and the headband have been designed to give you hours of comfort, so it doesn't feel like your ears are being smothered or the headset is resting on your head. It comes with RGB lighting that you control through Razer's Synapse controls, so you can make the outside glow however you see fit. It's not wireless, it still links up with a 3,5" cord, but that's okay as it's better in our eyes to get the audio directly from the source than play around with wireless options. It does the job well.

The real question to this that you're asking is this: Is the design worth the price? The rose gold is a great look for this headset, especially with the specially designed kitty ears and bow that make this iconically a Hello Kitty Item. They had previously released a model in the characters' colors, and it did look pretty cool for what it was. But this one has a little bit mroe of a shine to it that feels less cartoonish and more appealing to those who want to celebrate the character but also look a little posh in the process. The headset sells for $140, which is comparable to others on the market, but it is an extra $40 compared to the standard versions of the same headset. So you're paying extra for a trademark and a color. If Hello Kitty is your thing, it's worth it. If it isn't, save the $40 and get the standard version.

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