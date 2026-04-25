DC Comics Classic Eclipso Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Eclipso is one of DC Comics' earliest supernatural villains, originally introduced in House of Secrets #61 (1963). In his classic form, he is tied to scientist Bruce Gordon, who becomes possessed by a dark, vengeful entity whenever exposed to a cursed black diamond. What begins as a split-identity horror concept gradually evolves into something far more cosmic, with Eclipso representing raw wrath and corruption within the DC Universe. His power now grows as he enters McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse, as they debut a new selection of deep cut DC Comics 7' scale figures.

Add some meat to your Justice League Dark collection, and build up the horror of the House of Secrets with this fun release. Eclipso is captured in his more unsettling DC Comics comic-book appearance, complete with his signature split face, tattoos, and supernatural style. The figure includes interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. The DC Comics Eclipso DC Multiverse figure is already up for pre-order at $26.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2026 release.