Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
DC Comics Classic Eclipso Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse 7” figure line
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys is adding the DC Comics villain Eclipso to its DC Multiverse 7-inch figure line.
- The DC Comics Classic Eclipso figure features his split face, tattoos, supernatural styling, and comic-inspired design.
- Accessories include three extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card with character biography.
- DC Comics fans can pre-order McFarlane Toys Eclipso now for $26.99 ahead of its May 2026 release.
McFarlane Toys – Eclipso (DC Comics Classic)
"Created at the dawn of time, Eclipso is the evil Spirit of God's Vengeance. Over eons he possessed many hosts until he incarnated on the Gemworld as Lord Kaala, scion of House Onyx and House Diamond. Kaala launched a war but was defeated by Lady Chandra of House Amethyst, who trapped him in a Black Diamond, subsequently hiding it on Earth."
- Incredibly detailed 7 "scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.
- ECLIPSO as featured in DC comics.
- Accessories include 3 extra hands and base.
- Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures
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