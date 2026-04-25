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DC Comics Classic Eclipso Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse 7” figure line

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Article Summary

  • McFarlane Toys is adding the DC Comics villain Eclipso to its DC Multiverse 7-inch figure line.
  • The DC Comics Classic Eclipso figure features his split face, tattoos, supernatural styling, and comic-inspired design.
  • Accessories include three extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card with character biography.
  • DC Comics fans can pre-order McFarlane Toys Eclipso now for $26.99 ahead of its May 2026 release.

Eclipso is one of DC Comics' earliest supernatural villains, originally introduced in House of Secrets #61 (1963). In his classic form, he is tied to scientist Bruce Gordon, who becomes possessed by a dark, vengeful entity whenever exposed to a cursed black diamond. What begins as a split-identity horror concept gradually evolves into something far more cosmic, with Eclipso representing raw wrath and corruption within the DC Universe. His power now grows as he enters McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse, as they debut a new selection of deep cut DC Comics 7' scale figures.

Add some meat to your Justice League Dark collection, and build up the horror of the House of Secrets with this fun release. Eclipso is captured in his more unsettling DC Comics comic-book appearance, complete with his signature split face, tattoos, and supernatural style. The figure includes interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. The DC Comics Eclipso DC Multiverse figure is already up for pre-order at $26.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – Eclipso (DC Comics Classic)

"Created at the dawn of time, Eclipso is the evil Spirit of God's Vengeance. Over eons he possessed many hosts until he incarnated on the Gemworld as Lord Kaala, scion of House Onyx and House Diamond. Kaala launched a war but was defeated by Lady Chandra of House Amethyst, who trapped him in a Black Diamond, subsequently hiding it on Earth."

  • Incredibly detailed 7 "scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.
  • Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.
  • ECLIPSO as featured in DC comics.
  • Accessories include 3 extra hands and base.
  • Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.
  • Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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