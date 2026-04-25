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DC Comics Infinite Crisis O.M.A.C. Unit Debuts from McFarlane Toys

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as even more DC Comics characters are joining the DC Multiverse 7” figure line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics deep cut O.M.A.C. to the DC Multiverse 7-inch line with an Infinite Crisis design.

The DC Comics figure features O.M.A.C.’s cyclops eye, mohawk, purple deco, tech veins, and a swappable tentacle hand.

McFarlane’s O.M.A.C. includes a display base, collectible art card, and up to 22 points of articulation for posing.

DC Comics collectors can pre-order the O.M.A.C. Infinite Crisis figure now for $26.99 ahead of its May 2026 release.

O.M.A.C., short for One-Man Army Corps, is one of Jack Kirby's more unique DC Comics creations. He first appeared in OMAC #1 (1974), which follows Buddy Blank, an ordinary man who finds himself transformed into a super-powered enforcer. He acquired this power through his link to the satellite known as Brother Eye, and would start to strip away normal life, replacing it with a mission-driven existence as a living instrument of global order. DC Comics fans now have the opportunity to build the O.M.A.C. with McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled their latest DC Multiverse 7" figure.

Unlike the previous Batman wave or your usual cast of characters, McFarlane Toys is giving fans some deep-cut DC Comics characters this time. O.M.A.C. has seemingly made the cut with an impressive right off the page comic book design, that comes complete with cyclops-style eye, mohawk, purple deco, and tech veins. Accessories include a swappable tentacle hand, a display base, and a collectible art card. O.M.A.C. is priced at $26.99, with pre-orders open now on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – DC Comics: O.M.A.C. (Infinite Crisis)

"OMAC units became a threat after Batman constructed the artificially-intelligent Brother Eye satellite to keep tabs on metahumans behavior. Corruption by Maxwell Lord cause Brother Eye to infect more than a million human agents with a nanotech virus and initiate a sweeping campaign against metahumans. Batman destroyed his creation during the Infinite Crisis, but the OMAC Project lived on in the form of its single surviving agent, Michael Costner."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

O.M.A.C. as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include extra tentacle hand and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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