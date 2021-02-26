Shadow and Bone: Netflix Releases Official Teaser, Preview Images

Late last month, Netflix and series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) released key art images and an April premiere date for Shadow and Bone. Now, the streaming service is giving them a better look inside the world of the eight-episode series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows" ("The Grishaverse") fantasy novels. With "dangerous forces and powerful magic at play," the series is set to premiere on April 23, 2021- so to kick things off, here's a look at a set of preview images, followed by the official series overview, and teaser trailer:

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia). Heisserer and Bardugo, and director Lee Toland Krieger executive produce alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios).