Shay-Nia: Jax and Baszler Declare Themselves WWE's Top Champs

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were riding high after last night's victory over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Yes, that win did come after Sasha was distracted by Carmella's sommelier, but who hasn't lost a match because a man named Reginald handed them a champagne bottle to use a foreign object when they weren't expecting it?

After the show, Jax and Baszler were interviewed by WWE.com for a video posted to YouTube, and they had a declaration about their status after the PPV: Nia Jaz and Shayna Baszler are the top champs in WWE.

"First of all, I think that we've proven enough now, especially with this win, beating these top two girls," said Baszler in the interview. "We're moving across all brands to defend these titles. These are the top titles in WWE right now, and our actions speak for that. And I don't think anyone has anything to say that can argue that."

Jaz, on the other, simply wanted to give the Jax and Baszler team a new name: " I honestly have nothing else to say. My tag team partner over here is right. We would like to be addressed as Sha-Nia next time."

But Baszler wasn't feeling that. "No, can we not do that?" she replied. "Please, no."

With the Elimination Chamber title defense out of the way, the next big showdown for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending the belts against NXT stars Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez a week from Wednesday on the March 3rd episode of NXT.