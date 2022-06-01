She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Casts Griffin Matthews in Recurring Role

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set to smash streaming screens beginning Wednesday, August 17, we have some additional casting news to pass along. Speaking exclusively with ET, The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews confirmed that they will be playing a recurring character. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would join the Marvel Universe!" Griffin shared. "This was never a genre that I thought an actor like me (in my package) could fit into. The most exciting part of joining the MCU was being told by our director and writers: 'Do not try to fit. Just be you.' And that gave me the freedom to run wild…"

Joining Maslany & Matthews in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia. With the series set to debut on August 17th, here's a look at the official trailer:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Maslany's co-star Roth had nothing but praise for the Orphan Black star when speaking with ET Canada. While describing the series as a "wild ride" (though he still isn't sure if he will watch it when it first streams- we can understand), Roth saved the high praise for Maslany. "She's amazing. It's actually jaw-dropping… Her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable," Roth explained. "And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch. And she has it in spades." Here's a look at the clip, where Roth also explains the similarities Ruffalo & Maslany share that make their on-screen chemistry work so well: