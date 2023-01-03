She-Hulk & Daredevil: Born Again Should Bring "Law & Order" to The MCU

In 2022, after months and years of speculation, it was finally confirmed that Charlie Cox would be returning to the role of Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. He was getting his own series, but the first time we saw the character again was during the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, because Matt was in a very different series regarding tone and genre from what we are used to seeing him in, we saw a very different Matt during those appearances. Some people didn't like those changes, some people, and some of them understood that Marvel characters sometimes shift to fit the mold of the genre and tone they are currently appearing in. When She-Hulk ended, it seemed like Jennifer and Matt would try and do some long-distance dating. Now it's time for Matt to have his own show, and Jennifer Walters should absolutely make a cameo appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

New Genre, New Tone, New Show, New-ish Jennifer

As previously stated, the personalities and tone of Marvel characters can be a bit fluid because we have so many different characters running around from different shows and movies that all have different genres and tones. It doesn't mean that the characters aren't consistent; it just means they have to have the wiggle room to change a little when making the jump to a completely different show or movie. Jennifer, in particular, exists in a very specific type of show and genre. She-Hulk broke the fourth wall; it stayed away from getting too dark, it didn't take itself too seriously, and that version of Jennifer is the only one we currently have. It's great, but an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again could show us a completely different side of Jennifer.

This, tonally, will be the opposite of She-Hulk, and we're going to get to see Jennifer in situations where there are fewer jokes and the stakes are higher. We'll be able to see how she interacts with people when a fight gets a little more down and dirty. It would also give us a chance to explore the relationship between the two of them in a much more adult way. They were kind of skirting around the dating in She-Hulk [aside from the hookup], but Jen was taking Matt to meet her family; that's not a completely casual relationship. Because Daredevil is a more serious show, we could dig into the complications that come from dating someone long distance and what that is like. The dynamic between these two people will be completely different from anything we saw on She-Hulk simply because it's Matt's show, not Jen's.

Matt + Jennifer + Courtroom = Law & Order: Marvel?

Do I really just want a Law & Order Marvel spinoff where I get to see Matt and Jen work together on cases and go to court regularly? Who can say [I do], but showdowns between Jen and Matt in the courtroom are something that fans have been begging for since Matt first appeared in the MCU. We got to see some of that in She-Hulk, but, of course, that was a case that fit the needs of that show's genre and tone. So it was a little silly, and we didn't get to see much back and forth between the two. It was a fun scene but wasn't nearly long enough.

Matt and his relationship with the law have always been a complicated one. Jennifer is on the other side of that coin in that she is both a superhero and a lawyer with her real name. Matt is going to be one of the few Marvel heroes that don't have their legal names attached to them. We didn't get to see a lot of the ideological debate between the two of them and how they both approach being super and practicing law, but Daredevil: Born Again could give us that. They approach life in very different ways, and it could lead to conflict regarding their romantic relationship. However, just seeing the different ways they approach law would be a lot of fun to watch. She-Hulk said it was a lawyer show, but one of our main criticisms of it was how often the show seemed to forget that.

Daredevil: Born Again Has An Episode With The Room To Breathe

Daredevil: Born Again already has a leg up on many of the other Marvel shows in that it has a longer episode count, 16-18, instead of the 8-10 other shows have. That means it has the wiggle room to throw in an episode or two about Matt and Jennifer navigating their new relationship and being awesome lawyers in New York City. We got to see a version of Matt Murdock exist within the world of She-Hulk, and it was nice to see him happy and enjoying himself and doing a walk of shame. Daredevil: Born Again and the character of Jennifer Walters would both benefit from her appearance. It would give them an excuse to do a courtroom scene or two, it would give Matt someone to discuss his idealogical differences and approaches to superheroing and being a lawyer, and it would let the show explore something a lot of people deal with these days; a long-distance relationship.