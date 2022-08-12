She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel, Throws Star Wars Under The Bus

If there's anyone who's aware of the creative process going on at Marvel Studios, it's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, who's been there since Phase I with his debut in 2012's The Avengers taking over for Edward Norton, who played the original MCU incarnation in 2008's The Incredible Hulk for Universal. In light of recent comments from Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof saying that seeing fewer Marvel movies would be better in that they would feel more "special" when they come out, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star shared his perspective on the matter.

"It's not something I worry about," Ruffalo told the UK-based Metro. "I understand that these things run their course, and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material."

Ruffalo lamented his point with another Disney-owned IP. "If you watch a 'Star Wars,' you're pretty much going to get the same version of 'Star Wars' each time. It might have a little bit of humor. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you're always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel, you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe." Due to Universal's deal with Marvel, the actor can only appear in collaborative works where Hulk isn't the lead, which explains how much the character appeared in several projects like the Avengers films Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and more. She-Hulk, which also stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Griffin Matthews, and Charlie Cox, premieres on August 18 on Disney+.