She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany-Starring Disney+ Series Arriving In August?

We told you there was nothing to worry about when we said there was still an excellent chance that Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk would still be hitting screens this year. And it looks like we have Disney's UK website to thank for the confirmation. So earlier this week, The Walt Disney Company held its second-quarter financial report conference call. At one point, a rundown of upcoming shows for the year was given but She-Hulk wasn't on it. Considering it's still pretty early in the year, there really wasn't any reason for it to be considering it wouldn't hit until at least late summer or early fall. Well, it looks like good news is on the way, with the aforementioned website (link here) listing She-Hulk as arriving (assuming it's accurate) on Wednesday, August 17.

Here's a look at the screencap from the Marvel section of the UK Disney+ website:

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.

Maslany's co-star Roth had nothing but praise for the Orphan Black star when speaking with ET Canada. While describing the series as a "wild ride" (though he still isn't sure if he will watch it when it first streams- we can understand), Roth saved the high praise for Maslany. "She's amazing. It's actually jaw-dropping… Her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable," Roth explained. "And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch. And she has it in spades." Here's a look at the clip, where Roth also explains the similarities that Ruffalo and Maslany share that make their on-screen chemistry work so well: