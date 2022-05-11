Mandalorian S03, She-Hulk Not Mentioned in Earnings Call & That's Okay

Some interesting things coming out of this afternoon's The Walt Disney Company's second-quarter financial report conference call. First, the company saw some major growth in subscribers to Disney+ nearly 8 million) during the quarter. Hulu checked in at 45.6 million subscribers (including 3.8 million on its live TV package) up 10% from last year. In addition, the combination of live sports and popular docuseries saw ESPN+ hitting 22.3 million subscribers (an increase of 62% from this quarter, last year). Okay, now that we got the numbers out of the way, the other thing that caught our ear was two shows missing when the rundown of upcoming streaming series was gone over. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel were listed, but there was no mention yet of The Mandalorian Season 3 or the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk. Now a couple of things to keep in mind. With regards to The Mandalorian, we're still expecting that this year but are keeping an eye on "Star Wars Celebration" later this month for some serious intel from Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and others. As for She-Hulk, that's a little trickier because things have been a bit quieter there production-wise. But taking a look at the calendar for the remainder of the year, we can't see what other Marvel Studios series there would be to take its place without a large gap of time without an MCU show. And considering both shows wouldn't probably drop until late 2022, there is still more than enough time to update the calendar. So for now? Everything's still chill…

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.