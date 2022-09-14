She-Hulk vs Titania, Round 2: This Time, It's Legal (S01E05 Preview)

As excited as we know that everyone is about the possibility of seeing Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock aka Daredevil) in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (maybe even this week), the preview for the fifth episode (dropping Thursday) is a reminder that Jen (Tatiana Maslany) still has that sticky legal matter of Titania (Jameela Jamil) to get herself out of. Jen may have the biological right to use the Hulk "family name," but Titania claims to have the law on her side. So it looks like it's time for "Round #2" in court…

So with that in mind, here's a sneak preview for this week's episode of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:(directed by Anu Valia and written by Dana Schwartz):

In the previously-released midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen (Maslany) seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans. So with the series reaching its halfway point, here's a look at what's still in store with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first four episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.