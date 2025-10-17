Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Debuts Tonight! Check Out Our Series Premiere Preview

Along with our preview of tonight's premiere of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, we look ahead at the rest of the season.

Article Summary Sheriff Country premieres tonight, expanding the Fire Country universe with Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox.

Get previews, official synopses, and sneak peeks for the first four episodes, including plot twists and major cases.

Family drama, small-town crime, and high-stakes rescues drive the action in Edgewater, California.

See behind-the-scenes insights with cast, plus Fire Country crossover connections and returning characters.

The "Fire Country" universe expands in a very big way tonight with the premiere of CBS's Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country. We've got an official overview, image gallery, and two sneak peeks to pass along for tonight's series premiere, along with a new behind-the-scenes look at what's to come with the cast and creative team. In addition, we have official overviews and image galleries for S01E02: "Firewall," S01E03: "The Sixth Man," and S01E04: "Out of Office."

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 1-4 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" – Emmy Award nominee Morena Baccarin stars as Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff in the small rural town of Edgewater, Calif., and stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone ("Fire Country"), who must balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won't stay buried.

When a young boy is caught stealing food, Mickey uncovers a disturbing case of child abuse that leads to a high-stakes rescue and a cliffside standoff that could cost lives. Meanwhile, Mickey's daughter Skye is newly sober, but her path to sobriety is complicated by her relationship with a troubled young man whom her mother arrested. "Sheriff Country," an expansion of the universe of the hit drama "Fire Country," is a story of redemption, resilience, and the power of community.

With the story by Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and Max Thieriot, and the teleplay by Rater and Phelan, the season opener was directed by James Strong.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 2 "Firewall" – Mickey's personal and professional lines blur as she investigates a harrowing missing persons case, all while trying to protect her daughter, whose connection to a crime scene raises unsettling questions. Meanwhile, Mickey's sister, Sharon Leone ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr), arrives to support her niece during this deeply emotional time. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Kevin Alejandro.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 3 "The Sixth Man" – When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements, and a town quick to judge. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around her daughter, Skye, and her involvement in a high-profile murder case. Written by Safia M. Dirie and directed by Kevin Alejandro.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 4 "Out of Office" – When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter's name. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ed Ornelas.

To help get you up to speed before the spinoff series premieres, CBS released Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Alert the Sheriff" and Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" (that's right, the full episodes):

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

