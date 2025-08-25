Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: "Fire Country" Spinoff Images, E01 Overview Released

CBS released an official overview and image gallery for the series premiere of Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country.

Article Summary CBS previews Sheriff Country, a Fire Country spinoff starring Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox.

The series premieres October 17th, diving into law, family drama, and small-town tensions in Edgewater.

Episode 1 follows Mickey investigating child abuse, balancing her motherly role and troubled relationships.

Fire Country’s Max Thieriot guest stars, linking universes and adding intrigue for established fans.

With CBS's Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country set to premiere on Friday, October 17th, at 9 pm ET (before moving to its regular 8 pm ET timeslot beginning Oct. 24th), viewers are getting their best look yet at the "Fire Country" universe series. As you may know, the spinoff series shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. With Fire Country star Max Thieriot set to guest star, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the series opener:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" – Emmy Award nominee Morena Baccarin stars as Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff in the small rural town of Edgewater, Calif., and stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone ("Fire Country"), who must balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won't stay buried. When a young boy is caught stealing food, Mickey uncovers a disturbing case of child abuse that leads to a high-stakes rescue and a cliffside standoff that could cost lives. Meanwhile, Mickey's daughter Skye is newly sober, but her path to sobriety is complicated by her relationship with a troubled young man whom her mother arrested. "Sheriff Country," an expansion of the universe of the hit drama "Fire Country," is a story of redemption, resilience, and the power of community. With the story by Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and Max Thieriot, and the teleplay by Rater and Phelan, the season opener was directed by James Strong.

To help get you up to speed before the spinoff series premieres, CBS released Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Alert the Sheriff" and Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" (that's right, the full episodes):

Along with the announcement of when it will be airing on the network's schedule back in May, CBS also released a teaser with Baccarin and EP Max Thieriot (Fire Country) making the big announcement:

"Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we're appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content."

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Max Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

