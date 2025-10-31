Sheriff Country: Our S01E03: "The Sixth Man" Preview & Season Update

Posted in:
Check out our updated preview for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country S01E03: "The Sixth Man" and what's to come this season.
Fri, 31 Oct 2025 17:37:03 -0500 by Ray Flook
Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS's
Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country. Tonight, S01E03: "The Sixth Man" sees Mickey (Baccarin) tackling a daylight robbery and her daughter's connection to a murder case. Along with an episode overview and image gallery, we also have a trailer and a trio of sneak peeks. In addition, we look ahead to the next three episodes: S01E04: "Out of Office," S01E05: "Expecting Trouble," and S01E06: "Exit Interview."
Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 3-6 Previews
Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 3 "The Sixth Man" – When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements, and a town quick to judge. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around her daughter, Skye, and her involvement in a high-profile murder case. Written by Safia M. Dirie and directed by Kevin Alejandro.
Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 4 "Out of Office" – When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter's name. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ed Ornelas.
Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 5 "Expecting Trouble" – A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness. Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.
Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 6 "Exit Interview" – When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Sheriff Mickey Fox and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater. Meanwhile, Wes risks everything to uncover the truth about the murder. "Fire Country" star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Written by Heather Robb & Matt Lopez and directed by Holly Dale.
CBS's
Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone ( Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.
Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's
Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. . Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers
