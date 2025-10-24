Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Preview: Here's Our Updated Look at S01E02: "Firewall"

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E02: "Firewall" and our look ahead at the season.

Article Summary Get an inside look at Sheriff Country S01E02: "Firewall" with plot details and episode highlights.

Mickey faces blurred personal and professional lines as a missing person case hits close to home.

Preview what's coming in episodes 3-5, with intense cases and family drama unfolding each week.

Watch official sneak peeks and explore what's next for Mickey and her daughter in Edgewater.

CBS's Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country returns tonight with S01E02: "Firewall," and things aren't looking too good for Mickey (Baccarin) when an investigation hits a little too close to home. Thankfully, her sister Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr) will be on hand to offer a shoulder to lean on. With that in mind, we have the official overview, image gallery, and four sneak peeks for tonight's episode. Following that, we have overviews and images for S01E03: "The Sixth Man," S01E04: "Out of Office," and S01E05: "Expecting Trouble" – here's a look!

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 2-5 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 2 "Firewall" – Mickey's personal and professional lines blur as she investigates a harrowing missing persons case, all while trying to protect her daughter, whose connection to a crime scene raises unsettling questions. Meanwhile, Mickey's sister, Sharon Leone ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr), arrives to support her niece during this deeply emotional time. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Kevin Alejandro.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 3 "The Sixth Man" – When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements, and a town quick to judge. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around her daughter, Skye, and her involvement in a high-profile murder case. Written by Safia M. Dirie and directed by Kevin Alejandro.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 4 "Out of Office" – When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter's name. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 5 "Expecting Trouble" – A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness. Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!