Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country Teaser: CBS Previews Morena Baccarin-Starring Spinoff

Premiering in October, CBS released a teaser trailer for Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring "Fire Country" spinoff, Sheriff Country.

Okay, let's get some critical stuff out of the way first. CBS's Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country will premiere on Friday, October 17th, at 9 pm ET – but beginning the following week (October 24th), it shifts to its regular 8 pm ET timeslot. Everybody got that? Great! As you may know, the spinoff series shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Earlier today, a teaser for the series was released (which you can check out above), along with two key episodes from Fire Country.

To help get you up to speed before the spinoff series premieres, CBS released Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Alert the Sheriff" and Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" (that's right, the full episodes):

Along with the announcement of when it will be airing on the network's schedule back in May, CBS also released a teaser with Baccarin and EP Max Thieriot (Fire Country) making the big announcement:

"Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we're appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content."

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Max Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!