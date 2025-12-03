Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: We've Got Sneak Peeks for S01E07: "Glory Days"

With CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country set to return this Friday, check out a pair of sneak peeks at S01E07: "Glory Days."

Article Summary Sheriff Country returns Friday with S01E07 "Glory Days" after a two-week Thanksgiving break on CBS

Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates dark secrets and power abuse at Edgewater High in episode 7

We also have previews available for episodes 8 and 9, "Death & Taxes" and "Crucible, Part 1"

Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Fox, uncovering crime and personal drama in small-town Edgewater

After a two-week Thanksgiving break, CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country returns this week with S01E07: "Glory Days," with Mickey (Baccarin) investigating some shady dealings at Edgewater High School. While we're set to have our updated preview ready on Friday, we wanted to pass along a pair of early sneak peeks that have been released. In addition, check out previews for S01E08: "Death & Taxes" (Dec. 12th) and S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1" (Dec. 19th).

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 7-9 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 7 "Glory Days" – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies, and abuse of power at the school. Directed by Holly Dale and written by Mark Wilding.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

