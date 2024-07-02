Sirens: Moore, Fahy, Alcock Set for Netflix Comedy From Maids Creator

The darkly comic Sirens will follow Devon (Fahy), who's concerned about her sister Simone's creepy relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela's cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle is like a drug to Simone (Alcock), and Devon thinks it's time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out what the F is going on, she underestimates what you're in for when you have Michaela as an enemy.

Told over the course of a drama-filled weekend at the Kells' lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class. Where would we be if a series in this genre isn't sexy? That's the whole point, surely? Sexy women and men, sexy clothes, sexy cars, and sexy houses are the spoonful of sugar that makes the medicine go down. What's the medicine here? Why, class conflict, of course. What's the conflict? That rich people are awful, just in more expensive ways than poor or middle-class people are; otherwise, they're awful in the same ways over the same things. Hypocrisy! Adultery! Rampant consumerism! Luxuriate in awful behaviour with expensive frocks! It's a genre that's been hot for over a century, and it's going to run and run. This is in contrast to Metzler's hit Netflix series Maid, which tackled class from the other end of the spectrum with Margaret Qualley trying to make ends meet while living below the poverty line.

Sirens is executive-produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap and is based on Metzler's play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote at The Juilliard School. Metzler and LuckyChap's previous series with Netflix, Maid, starring Margaret Qualley, spent 14 weeks in the Global Top 10 TV and reached the Top 10 TV in 93 countries. Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, The Baby) has also joined the project as director and executive producer.