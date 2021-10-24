Six Title Changes Happened at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV

Impact Wrestling wasn't screwing around at the Bound for Glory PPV on Saturday. Six new champions were crowned at the event, with one title changing hands twice and another awarded for the first time.

In the main event of the show, Josh Alexander defeated AEW star Christian Cage to win the Impact World Championship. But Alexander's long-awaited reign didn't last long, as Moose, who won the intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match — gauntlets in Impact are similar to a Royal Rumble — for a title shot, at which point Moose won, kicking off his even-more-long-awaited reign.

Long-reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo also fell at Bound for Glory, losing the belt to TNA legend Mickie James. Also in the Knockouts division, The IInspiration, formerly known as the IIconics, made their Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory, scored a title match against Decay, and won, becoming champions in their first match.

Back in the men's division, The Good Brothers were the only champs to retain their belts at Bound for Glory, defeating FinnJuice and Bullet Club. Trey Miguel won the finals of the X-Division tournament to be named new X-Division Champion. And Jordynne Grace, in a six-way intergender match, became the first ever Impact Digital Media Champion on the Countdown pre-show.

In other news from Bound for Glory, former WWE star Melina was one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, as was NJPW star Rocky Romero, and The Demon! No, not Finn Balor. It was Dale Toleborg, who originally portrayed the KISS-licensed character back in WCW, much to the delight of Johnny Swinger. Heath and Rhino picked up a win over Violent by Design. Minoru Suzuki will be headed to Impact Wrestling soon. Hard to Kill, Impact's next PPV, will take place in Dallas, Texas on January 8th. And Awesome Kong was inducted by Gail Kim into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.