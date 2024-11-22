Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: skeleton crew, star wars

Skeleton Crew Team Talks "Star Wars" Series in New BTS Look & More

We've got a new teaser and a behind-the-scenes look at Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Jude Law-starring series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

While we can sometimes run hot and cold when it comes to Disney+ and Lucasfilm series (we're still not over The Acolyte not getting a second season), we really like what we're seeing from the upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Yesterday, we had a new image gallery and teaser to pass along for head writers and executive producers Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's upcoming series. Now, it's a pair of new looks at what's to come – from both sides of the camera.

Here's the latest look behind the scenes with the creative team behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew offering even more insights into how they brought the "Galactic Adventures" to life:

Disney and Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew spotlights the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. Set to hit Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode debut, the "Star Wars" spinoff series stars Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

In the video feature below, Watts, Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and David Lowery (The Green Knight) discuss the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff series and what they were looking to convey with their respective chapters. In addition, Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) and The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also helm chapters.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and executive producers, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson also executive-producing. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!