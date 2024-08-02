Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: Fox Sports, FS1, opinion, Skip Bayless
Skip Bayless Confirms FS1 Departure; Friday's "Undisputed" Final Show
Skip Bayless confirmed on social media that today was his last "Undisputed" show and that he had officially parted ways with FS1.
It was last month when the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reported that FS1 sports talk show Undisputed host Skip Bayless would be parting ways with the sports network by the end of the summer. Well, that became official today – with Bayless taking to social media to confirm that his eight-year run was officially over. "Today was my last show on 'Undisputed.' I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what's coming up. Stay tuned," Bayless shared in a tweet. Interestingly, Bayless' departure was not addressed on today's show – which featured Bayless, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson discussing the Olympics and more.
Here's Bayless' tweet – followed by what ESPN had to say last month about the possibility of Bayless rejoining First Take:
Of course, we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't this be a great time for Bayless to return to ESPN for an on-air reunion with First Take host Stephen A. Smith, his old sparring partner? While you might think so, it sounds like the sports network is looking to take a hard pass. "We are set with the current 'First Take' rotation and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," a spokesperson for ESPN shared with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports last month with the rumblings around Bayless' future got louder. Here's the post that McCarthy shared with the official statement from ESPN on Bayless' "First Take" future (or lack thereof):