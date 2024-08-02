Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: Fox Sports, FS1, opinion, Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless Confirms FS1 Departure; Friday's "Undisputed" Final Show

Skip Bayless confirmed on social media that today was his last "Undisputed" show and that he had officially parted ways with FS1.

It was last month when the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reported that FS1 sports talk show Undisputed host Skip Bayless would be parting ways with the sports network by the end of the summer. Well, that became official today – with Bayless taking to social media to confirm that his eight-year run was officially over. "Today was my last show on 'Undisputed.' I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what's coming up. Stay tuned," Bayless shared in a tweet. Interestingly, Bayless' departure was not addressed on today's show – which featured Bayless, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson discussing the Olympics and more.

Here's Bayless' tweet – followed by what ESPN had to say last month about the possibility of Bayless rejoining First Take:

Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what's coming up. Stay tuned. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Of course, we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't this be a great time for Bayless to return to ESPN for an on-air reunion with First Take host Stephen A. Smith, his old sparring partner? While you might think so, it sounds like the sports network is looking to take a hard pass. "We are set with the current 'First Take' rotation and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," a spokesperson for ESPN shared with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports last month with the rumblings around Bayless' future got louder. Here's the post that McCarthy shared with the official statement from ESPN on Bayless' "First Take" future (or lack thereof):

NEWS: @ESPN tells @FOS it is NOT interested in re-hiring @RealSkipBayless for @FIrstTake. Bayless starred on hit morning show from 2007-2016. "We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," says ESPN.https://t.co/7ccvIHR8Io — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!