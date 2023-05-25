Skull Island: Netflix/Legendary "Monsterverse" Series Images Released Set to hit Netflix screens on June 22nd, we have new preview images & cast info on Legendary's "Monsterverse" series, Skull Island.

Earlier this week, we were treated to our first teaser preview of the next chapter in Legendary's "Monsterverse" franchise. And now, we have some casting news and preview images to pass along for Skull Island. The thrilling animated adventure series follows shipwrecked survivors desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth – a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong. Executive producers for the animated series are Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), who also penned the series, and Jacob Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Stemming from Legendary Television, the series sees Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) handling the animation. Now, here are some new looks at what viewers can expect:

As for some of the voices you can expect to hear when the animated series hit the streaming service on June 22nd? Well, you should keep an ear out for Nicolas Cantu (Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, The Fabelmans) as Charlie, Mae Whitman (Netflix's upcoming "Scott Pilgrim" anime) as Annie, Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face, Law & Order) as Cap, and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis, Glow) as Irene. Now, here's a look at the teaser & official overview for Netflix's Skull Island, set to hit screens next month:

"Skull Island" takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.

