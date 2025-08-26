Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 5 Shocker: Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb Farting Less

In shocking news, the upcoming fifth season of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses will see Gary Oldman's aging spy Jackson Lamb... farting less?!?

Article Summary Slow Horses season 5 returns this autumn on Apple TV+ with Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb front and center.

Showrunner Will Smith reveals Lamb will only fart once in the new season—a true story-based, weaponised fart.

Season 5 adapts Mick Herron’s London Rules, putting Roddy Ho’s surprising romance in the spotlight.

Fans debate if just one Jackson Lamb fart is enough—surely the iconic spy needs to let rip more often!

Gary Oldman and the whole sick crew are back in season 5 of Slow Horses, premiering this Autumn on Apple TV+. The upcoming season is adapted from Mick Herron's novel London Rules, and puts Christopher Chung's sneering IT edgelord Roddy Ho front and centre – he somehow found himself a girlfriend! But what fans really want to know is, does Jackson Lamb break wind, and if so, how much? Just look at that photo! He has an ice cream cone! He is clearly a man who consumes to fart! That is his real mission in life!

"We were all just rubbing our hands," showrunner Will Smith told Empire about the new season. "'Ho gets a girlfriend?!' Straight away, that's hilarious, but it's also a great mystery, because you know that's not real. Chris was the least known of the cast, and then you put him in a room with Gary Oldman. It was a huge ask and he landed it… Ho could be a caricature. He could be too mean and nasty, but Chris makes him believable."

But the farts, man! What about Lamb's farts? It's not Slow Horses until the fat man farts! According to Smith, they will be deployed… strategically. "It's sometimes about knowing when to hold back," Smith explains. "For example, people think Lamb farts more than he does… In season 5, it's only one… A weaponised fart. A story-based fart."

Soooooo… just one fart? ONE? Surely not! What is this? Diet Slow Horses? It's an outrage, I tell you! Jackson Lamb is a man of much gas! He must let rip! Do you know how unhealthy it is to hold one's farts? Lamb would know better than any man alive or dead! Lamb would know of men who died because they held their farts! This might be like the underrated Timothy Dalton era of the James Bond movies, where he only bonked one woman per movie in an appalling and disgraceful capitulation to monogamy! Lamb with just one fart? Nay, we say! Let Lamb fart freely and frequently!

