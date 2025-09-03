Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: gary oldman, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 5 Trailer: Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb Is Back

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Slow Horses Season 5, which adapts Mick Herron's book "London Rules" and debuts on September 24th.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season five of Slow Horses, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama starring Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Sir Gary Oldman. Adapted from "London Rules," the next novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron "Slough House" book series, the six-episode fifth season of "Slow Horses" premieres September 24, 2025, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until October 29, 2025.

Slow Horses is the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known affectionately as Slough House. Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance, stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes, as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. But when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. Season five will also welcome Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed as a special guest star.

Slow Horses has been celebrated as "undoubtedly the best spy series on television," a "truly epic espionage thriller" that is "utterly brilliant" and just "so damn good." The complete first four seasons of "Slow Horses," which are now streaming on Apple TV+, hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. The globally acclaimed third season earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and the widely hailed fourth season recently earned five Primetime Emmy nominations in various categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Seasons six and seven of the darkly comedic spy drama have already been announced.

Slow Horses season five premieres on September 24th.

