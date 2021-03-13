Smackdown Next Week: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Edge

Two matches are set for next week's WWE Smackdown following this week's episode. Nia Jax will challenge Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Championship. Also, Edge will face Jey Uso for the chance to be guest enforcer in the WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Banks teamed up with Bianca Belair to face Natalya and Tamina this week on Smackdown, but they lost the match due to interference from Reginald. Reginald has seemingly gone from stalking Sasha to being the personal boy toy of Jax. Jax brought Reginald shopping for new clothes this week and then brought her "bae" to the commentary table during the tag team match tonight, creating a distraction to humiliate her and Shayna Baszler's opponents in a Tag Team Championship match at WWE Fastlane.

Banks believes she and Belair will win the titles and Banks will go to WrestleMania as a double champion. That prompted Reginald to suggest Nia challenge Sasha next week on Smackdown so that she can be the one to hold two belts. Adam Pearce made the match official.

As for Edge and Jey Uso, Edge made an attempt to appeal to Uso during Smackdown last night to get him to stop being Roman's lackey. Uso wasn't having it, and he also took issue when Daniel Bryan used him tapping out in a steel cage last week to goad a reluctant Roman Reigns into signing the contract for their WWE Fastlane match. Uso proposed that he serve as special enforcer for the Universal Championship match, but Edge had other ideas and a match was made for Smackdown next week.

In the ensuing brawl, however, Bryan hit a running knee on Edge to stand tall over everyone else as Smackdown went off the air. Will that affect Uso's judgment at Fastlane?