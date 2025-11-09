Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Get Back to Nature (S03E05 Preview); NYC Pop-Up Info

Along with an updated preview for Smiling Friends S03E05: "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature," we have info on the upcoming NYC pop-up.

Article Summary Smiling Friends S03E05 sees Pim, Charlie, and the gang take a chaotic nature retreat with Mr. Boss.

Watch new official previews and sneak peeks for "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" right now.

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends HQ pop-up lands at Brooklyn’s Empire Fulton Ferry Lawn, Nov 21-23.

Exclusive prizes, interactive break room, and a cosplay meet-up await fans at the NYC event.

We've got a special edition of our weekly preview for the latest episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends. In S03E05: "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature," Mr. Boss takes the gang up to his cabin to give everyone a break from making everyone smile. We're going to assume things go off the rails pretty quickly. Along with our updated preview for tonight's episode, we've also got the intel you need if you're planning to check out the "Smiling Friends HQ Pop-Up NYC running November 21-23.

Smiling Friends S03E05: "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 5: "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" – It's in the friggin title, brother, read that and you'll get an idea of what happens… peace. Here's a look at the trailer and sneak preview that were released:

Here's a look back at a very cool animated mash-up from Shane Dering (Ambient Swim, Scavengers Reign; Love, Death & Robots) that brings the worlds of "Smiling Friends" and "Dragon Ball Z" together in ways you never knew you needed in your lives until this very moment. Following that, we have a rundown of the third season's episode titles and a look at what you need to know for the NYC pop-up later this month:

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not. In the second short, it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling.

Adult Swim's "Smiling Friends" HQ Pops Up in Brooklyn This Month!

Adult Swim is bringing the headquarters of the hit series Smiling Friends to life with a massive installation at Brooklyn's Empire Ferry Fulton Lawn. Fans will have the rare chance to step inside the iconic headquarters and snap photos with some of their favorite friends in the show's beloved break room. Guests can also spin our prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including figures of the characters. Here's what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, November 21 – Sunday, November 23 (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily)

WHERE: Empire Fulton Ferry Lawn, Brooklyn, NY

COSPLAY MEET-UP: A Smiling Friends cosplay meet-up is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, from 9-10 am

WHAT TO EXPECT: A 34 ft. tall and 41 ft. wide towering Smiling Friends headquarters; an Interactive break room with character installations; a Prize wheel with exclusive merch and figures; Photo ops and fan surprises.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!