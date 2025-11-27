Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends S03E08 "The Glep EP": Guess Who We Learn More About?

Adult Swim released an early preview for the next episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends, S03E08: "The Glep EP."

Article Summary Smiling Friends S03E08, "The Glep EP," gives fans a long-awaited deep dive into the mysterious Glep.

Adult Swim preview reveals things aren't going well for Glep, hinting at chaos and hilarious trouble ahead.

Get a first look at Adult Swim's upcoming animation experiment, "The Elephant," airing December 19th.

Animation legends Rebecca Sugar, Ian Jones-Quartey, Patrick McHale, and Pendleton Ward join forces for "The Elephant."

Don't think for a second that Thanksgiving would keep Adult Swim from dropping a preview for the next episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends, S03E08: "The Glep EP." And things are not going well for Glep, which seems like the perfect time for us to learn a little more about the little green mystery. Additionally, we've included an early look at a very cool "animation jam session" experiment, set to air on Adult Swim on December 19th. It's The Elephant, and we're talking Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.!), Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time). Here's a look…

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 8: "The Glep EP" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 8: "The Glep EP" – Finally we learn about Glep, one of the characters at Smiling Friends – the green one who sits on the bean bag and spits on the ground and stuff like that. *Growls at you*

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Epic Animated Event "The Elephant" Arrives Dec. 19th

Over the summer, Adult Swim unveiled a number of exciting announcements and previews during the Annecy International Animation Festival, including updates on Smiling Friends, Get Jiro!, Heist Safari, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, and more. However, Adult Swim's The Elephant walked away with top honors when it came to truly remarkable and innovative ideas – and it involves Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.!), Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time). So, what is Adult Swim's The Elephant?

That's the cool part because we don't know exactly, and neither did the major creators involved. We know that it's an animated special event where one team is responsible for one of three acts… without any knowledge of what the others are making. What we have is Sugar and Jones-Quartey working as a duo, with McHale and Ward each taking on a chapter. Produced by Titmouse, Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne will serve as the "game masters," with the storytelling experiment culminating in a single, surprise narrative. You can mark down Friday, December 19th (11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, next day on HBO Max), because that's when Adult Swim's The Elephant will hit screens – and we've got three first look images to pass along to make it official:

"Every year around this time, we try to give the Adult Swim audience a gift they didn't know they needed, and this year, it's 'Adult Swim's The Elephant,'" said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "But really, the gift was working with this brilliant team and creating an excuse for their longtime friendship and creative partnership to continue and evolve. We can't wait for you to see the results of this crazy experiment."

Following the animated event, Adult Swim will also debut the behind-the-scenes documentary "Behind the Elephant," alongside an encore airing of the special on December 20th, and on HBO Max. Viewers will be offered a rare look into the creative process behind the event, featuring interviews and footage from the production. The documentary highlights the unique challenges and discoveries that made the project a truly original experience — for both the audience and the creators themselves.

