Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 This Fall

Crunchyroll premiered a teaser trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, which will premiere later this fall.

At the MAPPA x Crunchyroll! panel at Anime Expo 2023 this weekend, Crunchyroll unveiled a brand new teaser trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, which will be available later this fall. This half-season will include the final episodes of the long-running epic anime series.

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans toward Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive."

Based on the multi-award-winning manga Attack on Titan, written and illustrated by creator Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha with over 100 million volumes sold worldwide, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro; Kakegurui) and produced by studio MAPPA, who is best known for animating JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2, and Hell's Paradise.

Additional staff includes a series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Mob Psycho 100); character design by Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro); chief animation direction by Daisuke Niinuma (DAYS) and Manabu Akita (Kakegurui); art direction by Kuniaki Nemoto (Futakoi Alternative); editing by Masato Yoshitake (Chainsaw Man; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners); and music composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO (86 EIGHTY-SIX) and Hiroyuki Sawano (Blue Exorcist; Kill la Kill).

