Smiling Friends Season 3, 2 New Series Get Adult Swim Orders

Smiling Friends Season 3, Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, and Ha Ha You Clowns are heading to Adult Swim.

When we first heard that Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends was being entered into competition during the 2024 Annecy International Film Festival and that the show's creators would be attending as part of Adult Swim's overall presentation, we hoped to hear about the future of the hit "animated+" series. Well, we didn't have to wait too long – Variety is reporting exclusively that Adult Swim has renewed Smiling Friends for a third season – with the official announcement expected later today during the late-night programming block's session.

But that's not all, because Adult Swim will also officially announce two new series. Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams's (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances is inspired by Williams's novel and spotlights three best friends in Los Angeles who collectively navigate the worlds of sex, dating, and womanhood in the year 2102. Produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness, the series will be executive-produced by Dominique Braud. A pilot for the series originally aired last year on the late-night programming block – and you can check it out for yourselves in the video above. Joe Cappa's (Ghost Dogs) Ha Ha You Clowns spotlights three jacked, surprisingly kindhearted brothers who are accompanied by their loving and similarly swole father as they engage in a series of adventures to bond after their mother's passing.

In honor of Smiling Friends getting a new lease on series life, here's a look at two promos that aired for this weekend's new episode, S02E07: "The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired":

Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day

Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:

