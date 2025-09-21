Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 3 Preview: Things Get Serious for Silly Samuel

Returning to Adult Swim on October 5th, here's a sneak peek at Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E01: "Silly Samuel."

Pim and Charlie help new client Silly Samuel, whose story takes a surprisingly serious turn in the preview.

Creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel aim to keep the show light, inspired by Always Sunny and South Park.

Season 3 promises more comedy, short sketches, and a non-serialized, easy-to-jump-into viewing experience.

In two weeks, the greatness that is Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends returns to Adult Swim for its third season (Sunday, October 5th, at 11:30 pm ET/PT). To help set the mood, we were treated to a look at the episode titles and overviews for what's to come. For this go-around, we're getting a look at S03E01: "Silly Samuel," with Pim and Charlie hoping for some good news for their latest client. Unfortunately, things for Silly Samuel get a little too serious…

Here's a sneak peek of "Silly Samuel," followed by what else we've learned about third season of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:

Earlier this month, Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the second "Smiling Shorts," it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling. Here's a look at the latest "Smiling Shorts," followed by a look back at the first episode and more:

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not…

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

