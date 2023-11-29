Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

SNL 2023: Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo; Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish

SNL wraps up the year with Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo on December 9th; and Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish on December 16th.

NBC's Saturday Night Live isn't messing around. Instead of making us wait until this weekend when host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan take the stages of Studio 8H to let us know who's on tap and when fro the remainder of the year, SNL confirmed earlier today that Season 49 has two more shows after this weekend before taking its long winter's nap. On December 9th, Adam Driver is set to host – joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Following that, midseason wraps on December 16th with SNL icon Kate McKinnon, with Billie Eilish joining as the musical guest.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Now, here's a look at how the official cast image from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

