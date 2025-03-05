Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Midweek Sketch: Lady Gaga's Process Gets Pretty Personal

SNL stars Devon Walker, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gardner learn firsthand just how personal Lady Gaga's "process" can be.

Okay, so maybe NBC's Saturday Night Live didn't have the best Season 50 return show post-50th-anniversary celebrations. But if there's a major positive to take out of all of it, it mostly had to do with host Shane Gillis and EP Lorne Michaels and very little to do with musical guest Tate McRae and SNL's writers and cast. That brings us to this weekend, one that sees Lady Gaga taking on the role of both host and musical guest – and with it being Wednesday, you know what that means? That's right, it's SNL midweek sketch time – with Devon Walker, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gardner getting a chance to check out Lady Gaga's "process" when it comes to preparing for this weekend's show. Without spoiling anything, let's just say that Lady Gaga's "process" is very musical – and way too personal…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

