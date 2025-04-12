Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Returns May 3rd with Quinta Brunson, Benson Boone

Saturday Night Live Season 50 returns on May 3rd with SNL host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone.

Tonight, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned with the third of three new shows in a row – with host Jon Hamm (Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors) hosting and Lizzo on board as the musical guest. But what about the remainder of the milestone 50th season? Heading into tonight, we weren't sure if SNL would be taking the Easter and 4/20 weekend off. Well, the word came down that the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series would be back on May 3rd, with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

