Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert Set for Peacock; Lineup Announced

Set for Peacock on Feb. 14th, the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert lineup includes Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more.

As the calendar inches closer to the live primetime broadcast celebrating 50 seasons of NBC's Saturday Night Live, you'll want to set aside some time on February 14th. We're thinking something like three hours – beginning at around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon and featuring a lineup of chart-topping musical guests from across the decades, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is set to celebrate 50 years of SNL musical and comedy performances by bringing together legendary Saturday Night Live Hall-of-Famers and surprise special guests under one roof – NYC's famed Radio City Music Hall.

Of course, a concert announcement is only as good as the names who will be performing – and it's a damn impressive lineup. We're talking Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, and more to be announced. In addition, along with the concert event and the anniversary celebration, NBC is set to air the very first episode of SNL (with host George Carlin) on Saturday, February 15, from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the special one-night-only concert event will also play at fan screening events in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas across California (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace), Pennsylvania (Regal UA King of Prussia), Texas (Regal Lone Star), New York (Regal Deer Park), and Florida (Regal South Beach). At a later date, free tickets for fan screenings will be made available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is produced by Broadway Video and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson serve as Executive Producers. Caroline Maroney and Erin David produce the concert event, with Ken Aymong and Rob Paine as supervising producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!