The Last of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever "Phenomenal" as Abby: Laura Bailey

The Last of Us Part II star Laura Bailey has nothing but love for Kaitlyn Dever's portrayal of Abby in the HBO series adaptation.

Article Summary Laura Bailey, original Abby in The Last of Us Part II, praises Kaitlyn Dever's HBO series performance as phenomenal.

Kaitlyn Dever brings her own take to Abby, impressing both Bailey and series co-creator Neil Druckmann.

Bailey compares seeing Dever's Abby to a parent watching their child take first steps with pride and admiration.

The Last of Us Season 2 earns Emmy nominations for Kaitlyn Dever, Pedro Pascal, and Bella Ramsey.

As the original voice of Abby Anderson in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II, Laura Bailey affirmed her ringing endorsement for the character's HBO counterpart, played by Kaitlyn Dever in season two, as she prepares to shoulder a much bigger role for season three. While promoting her Prime Video animated series for Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina, entering its final season, and the upcoming Mighty Nein, the voice actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Dever's performance on the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann series at San Diego Comic Con.

The Last of Us: Part II Star Laura Bailey on What Kaitlyn Dever Brought to Abby "And Made It Her Own"

"[Kaitlyn's] just phenomenal, every moment that I saw that she was in, I just loved how much she brought to the character and made it her own," Bailey said. "It's kind of like watching your child get up and start walking for the first time. Once you put it out there, it's somebody else's, and she's just embraced it." The actress had a cameo as one of the nursing staff at the Salt Lake City hospital at the end of season one when Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) barged in to save Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) from surgery that could potentially save humanity from the Cordyceps plague using her immunity, but also would kill her in the process. Joel murdered the presiding doctor, who happened to also be Abby's father.

Bailey is no stranger to the franchise's controversy, having to deal with the nonsense outrage concerning Abby's muscular physique and the fact that her character kills Joel (voiced by Troy Baker) for revenge early in Part II (which also played out in the series) as one of the two game's protagonists, splitting time with Ellie (voice of Ashley Johnson). The HBO series season two has garnered Emmy nominations for Dever, Pascal, and Ramsey. Johnson, who also had a cameo in the HBO live-action series playing Ellie's mother (not seen in the game), also chimed in, recalling a conversation she had with Druckmann, who announced his departure from the HBO series before season three to focus more on his other commitments, including those at his company, Naughty Dog. "I just had lunch with Neil about this, and how happy I was with everything that she did," she said. For more, you can check out the video above.

