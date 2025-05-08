Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, pope, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Who's Playing Pope Leo XIV (And Is It Time For "Da Pope!")?

With SNL coming up, who do you have portraying Pope Leo XIV? We have a quick thought. And could we hear "Da Pope!" instead of "Da Bears!"?

Two days after the Cardinals shifted into Conclave mode at the Vatican, the white smoke appeared, and it was official. Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost will lead the Roman Catholic Church as Pope Leo XIV. But while everyone celebrates the first time an American was named as Pope, there's a very pressing and important question that must not only be asked but also answered because the clock is ticking. Who is going to play Pope Leo XIV this weekend on NBC's Saturday Night Live? We've got Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire set for this weekend, and there are only two shows left – there is no way that SNL can avoid it this weekend. As much as he didn't see himself as Gov. Tim Walz, Steve Martin feels like such an obvious pick that it almost needs to happen. Plus, it's not like Pope Leo XIV will be on the show every week, so it wouldn't be that regular of a gig (something Martin didn't want by taking on Walz). Let us know in the comments who you think should tackle the role… but before we go…

With Pope Leo XIV stemming from Chicago, how can SNL not look for a way to revisit the universe of "Bill Swerski's Superfans"? If there was ever a time for Chicago pride and "Da Bears!" to return, it's this weekend. You can already hear it, right? "Da Pope!" We're not sure what it would take to get the word out to Joe Mantegna (Bill Swerski), Mike Myers (Pat Arnold), Robert Smigel (Carl Wollarski), and George Wendt (Bob Swerski), but it would be great to see that happen for such a special occasion. We know that Jason Sudeikis took over the role of Todd O'Connor (originally played by the late, great Chris Farley) during a charity event last year. Still, we would more than understand if SNL wanted to keep Todd officially retired out of respect for Farley.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!