SNL 51 Cut For Time: Jane Wickline's Ode to Late-Night Hookup Texts

NBC's SNL released a "Cut For Time" sketch from last weekend that saw Jane Wickline offering a musical ode to late-night hookup texts.

NBC's Saturday Night Live heads into this weekend's new show riding the momentum from a great top-to-bottom return effort last weekend. In fact, the Miles Teller-hosted show was so packed that we were deprived of a song during "Weekend Update" from SNL star Jane Wickline. Thankfully, the fine folks over at the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series were kind enough to release Wickline's musical ode to late-night hookup texts. Check out "I Just Texted 'Can I Come Over?'" above (with probably the best use of "Plan B" and "Ferrero Rocher" that could ever appear in a song, with the "tissues"/"rose petals" lyric deserving a ton of love).

And here's a look behind the scenes at how "Missing Wives Docuseries" came together, a sketch that takes on Netflix's true crime shows by spotlighting four husbands (Miles Teller, Ben Marshall, Kenan Thompson, and Mikey Day) whose wives all mysteriously disappeared. Well, not really…

SNL Trio Wasn't Ready for Nikki Glaser's Roast: Midweek Sketch

Just so we're clear, upcoming SNL host Nikki Glaser was minding her own business, going through the rundown for this weekend's show. She didn't know that Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson would show up and ask her to roast them. It's also important to note that the three of them reassured Glaser that she wouldn't hurt their feelings and that they could take it in stride. Well, let's just say that it doesn't quite go that way…

Don't forget that November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean (with the rest of the season's scheduled still to be announced). Now, here's a look at Glaser's one-on-one with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers from earlier this week. Glaser shared how excited she is to be hosting, dropped a great joke about how she broke the ice with EP Lorne Michaels, advice that her father had for her about hosting, and much more:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

