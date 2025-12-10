Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Midweek Sketch: Josh O'Connor Comes Bearing Gifts for The Cast

SNL host Josh O'Connor offers Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane "puppy love" in this midweek sketch (but he can't one-up Melissa McCarthy).

With two more shows remaining in 2025, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with host Josh O'Connor (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) and musical guest Lily Allen. With today being Wednesday, that means it's time for the SNL midweek sketch. In the video above, SNL star Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane are having what sounds like an important conversation about the decision-making behind Mr. Bean being able to secure a number of jobs and responsibilities for which he's clearly not skilled. That's when O'Connor appears, offering his gift to the cast for hosting this week. Yup, puppies. But if you think that's a heavy responsibility, wait until you see what Melissa McCarthy gifted everyone last week.

SNL 51: Fineman, Sherman, Day & Johnson Tackle "Hot Ones Wing Pong"

Our SNL week kicked off sooner than we expected, with SNL stars Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson stepping up to the table to take on the fiery challenge this is Hot Ones Wing Pong. In case you're not sure how it all works, here's the deal. If they sink a shot, their opponent must pay the price: either answer a spicy question or risk it all by eating a "mystery wing" that ranges from 1-10 on the Hot Ones spice scale.

The topics in this week's episode included the most "diva" thing that a celebrity did during their SNL days, roasting Colin Jost; "F**k/Marry/Kill" with SNL legends Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Mike Myers, and more. But if we're being honest, the best part of the episode above has nothing to do with the game or the rules or anything like that. We could listen to Fineman, Sherman, Day, and Johnson go off on anything and everything, even if they were just hanging out in a diner booth at 3 am.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!