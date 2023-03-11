My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 23 Review: Saving Deku From Himself Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S06E23 "Deku vs. Class A" was a fantastic spotlight on Deku & how he's touched the lives of those around him.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Deku vs. Class A," was a fantastic spotlight on Deku and how he has touched the lives of those around him. Yet again, another episode joins my best-of list for the anime. It was so perfectly adapted from the source material while keeping loyal to it. It managed to bring this whole moment to life and be just as impactful. Each character gets their moment to shine in a very heartfelt and wholesome way.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen Deku slowly going mad with fear and unrest, literally getting no rest whatsoever while trying to keep everyone safe. His appearance has become so raggedy that even random civilians run from him while stories have begun circulating about his multiple quirks and terrifying appearance. However, on his lonesome road, he has managed to successfully alienate himself from those he cares about, including All Might, his friends, and even the previous vessels of One For All; even they are aware Deku is in need of support… in need of a friend. And friends make their way to him to remind him he is not alone.

I am not going to lie, I might have ugly cried because this is one of my favorite scenes in the manga, and it was just as heartfelt and meaningful watching it come to life in the anime as it was while reading it. Deku refuses to go with his friends and attempts every possible way to get away from them. Each of the students tries to talk to him, and they all have moments to bring up in which Deku managed to touch their lives, while Deku tries hard to escape and not listen. However, his danger sense does not even go off because it knows they are all trying to reach their friend who is lost, scared, and tired beyond words as he carries a bigger responsibility than they imagined.

Even after being hurtful and preparing to use his powers to escape from his classmates, they're able to catch up to him, and Iida manages to hold his hand and says to Deku the same words Deku said to him as he tried to save Iida from himself to remind him it is a heroes job to meddle sometimes. And this finally breaks Deku. I cried with him, too; it was so touching as they all expressed to Deku how he had changed their lives for the better. Even with Mineta, they even kept the translation. My heart cannot take how wholesome and pure they all are. I love seeing how each of the characters in class 1A has grown and gotten a chance to shine. I love seeing them be the heroes to our lost hero who cannot even smile anymore, taking all by himself and separating himself as his way of protecting those he loves from getting targeted by All For One.

However, it was the scene with Bakugo that made my heart grow twice its size the same way it did when I read it. How, as he talks, they go from being kids to teenagers to grown heroes. It felt like watching years of healing as Bakugo apologized for being such a bully. I had always been the biggest Bakugo hater, I could never understand how and why so many people loved him Though little by little, that hatred has been changed into love and… I am about to ugly cry again. It was a very wonderful and powerful episode. I love how they have handled mental health, and the fragile state heroes find themselves in. I cannot wait to see how Ochaco will change all of the citizens' minds as they clamor to get rid of Deku. Now that Class 1A has fought so hard to bring their friend back, I am sure they will not let go. Once again, another episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia to add to the favorites list; it definitely lived up to my incredibly high expectations.

9.5 / 10