SNL 51 Promos: Miles Teller, Brandi Carlile Are Swapping Jobs & More

SNL host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile were joined by Andrew Dismukes and Ashley Padilla for this week's on-stage promos.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend with host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile, the week kicked off with Teller pitching Chloe Fineman, Ben Marshall, and an in-training Jeremy Culhane on his "Cool Pope' sketch idea and a look at the SNL read-thru on Wednesday (more on all of that below). Now, Teller and Carlile are joined by SNL stars Andrew Dismukes and Ashley Padilla for today's on-stage promos. In the first, we get the impression that maybe Teller and Carlisle aren't quite up to speed on Dismukes' and Padilla's SNL work. Following that, breakfast becomes a big issue. From there, Dismukes makes it clear that he really wants to talk about his trip to France. Finally, see what leads to a last-minute change in who's hosting and who's singing this weekend.

Don't forget that next weekend brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. Here's a look back at Teller and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

In the first "Cut For Time" sketch, "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che spoke with Biohacker Chuck Spyro (James Austin Johnson) – The One Hour Guru author – about some very "interesting" health advice that sounds about as legit as freebasing horse tranquilizer to cure COVID. Johnson and Che do an excellent job of working off of one another, with Johnson's Spyro clearly conversing with someone in his head and not the person sitting next to him. It would've been nice to see this make the cut (we'll leave it to you to decide who it should've replaced). In the second "Cut For Time" sketch, Carpenter introduces the answer to everyone's relationship problems: a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" (Marshall), who's really tall and… well, he's really tall:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are SNL newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

