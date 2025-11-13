Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Promos: Yang & Hernandez Have "Freaky Friday" Moment & More

SNL host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean were joined by Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez for this week's on-stage promos.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend, with host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. Since it's Thursday night, that must mean it's time to check in on the on-stage promos – with Powell and Dean being joined by SNL stars Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez. First up, Yang and Hernandez make it clear to the first-timers that they're in for a world of… dancing? Following that, Hernandez proves that he's a master at spontaneous hide-and-seek. Finally, Yang and Hernandez admit they're having a "Freaky Friday" moment – and share how it's been going.

Here's a look back at Wednesday, with Powell channeling his inner Christopher Walken for a Studio 8H hype dance that ended up taking a painful turn during the midweek sketch. Later that day, Powell and some of the SNL cast checked in during read-thru:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

