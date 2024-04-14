Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barbie, emily blunt, nbc, oppenheimer, ryan gosling, saturday night live, snl, taylor swift

SNL: "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version)" Gets Taylor Swift Love

Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's version of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" during this weekend's SNL opening monologue has a big fan in Swift.

Heading into a two-week break before returning on May 4th with host/musical guest Dua Lipa, NBC's Saturday Night Live had social media laughing its ass off this weekend – with the SNL cast, host Ryan Gosling, and musical guest Chris Stapleton offering up what might just be the best episode of the season so far. After a cold open that saw a returning Kate McKinnon reteaming with Gosling for another UFO abductee sketch, Gosling was joined by his The Fall Guy co-star for an amazing opening monologue. Though he knew he was there to promote their new film, Gosling admitted that he tried breaking up with Ken. "Letting go feels like a breakup, and for processing a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift," Gosling finally had to admit – and that's exactly what we got (with a loving homage to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" – who says Gosling wasn't willing to promote his new movie just a little?).

But just as he's ready to dive back into his "Kenergy" – with the fur coat and shades – Blunt joins him on stage for some "blunt honesty," calling him out for abandoning their original plans to do something during the opening monologue to promote The Fall Guy. – even saying that Gosling was "embarrassing himself" and putting him through some "stunt work." But just when it looks like Blunt has broken his will, Gosling appeals to her memories of their "Barbenheimer" days last summer (Blunt starred in the award-winning Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer). From there, we get a full SNL production – including dancing "Oppenheimers" and more – as the two give their respective characters respectful musical goodbyes in a way that not only caught the attention of Swift – but also earned her approval.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," Swift posted on social media – including two "heart-hand" and two "applauding hands" emojis.

